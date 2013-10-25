UPDATE 3-China vows new steel, coal capacity cuts to make sky blue
* Graphic on China pollution: http://tmsnrt.rs/2lK3gih (Adding link to China pollution graphic)
LONDON Oct 25 The Grangemouth petrochemical plant in Scotland will not close after a last-minute deal between the union and owner Ineos has been reached, Sky News reported, citing sources.
Operator Ineos had said losses would force it to close the petrochemical plant and could also force the closure of the 210,000 barrel per day refinery.
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday in a work report at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.