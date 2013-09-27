LONDON, Sept 27 Workers at the
210,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Grangemouth, Scotland, and
the attached chemical plant have voted in favour of strike
action over owner Ineos's treatment of a worker at the centre of
a disciplinary action, the union said on Friday.
The Unite balloted its 1,000 members at both the refinery
and the plant over what it called unfair treatment of its
official, Stephen Deans.
Ineos is investigating Deans over whether his political
activities with the Labour Party contravened company policies,
and accuses the union of interfering with its inquiry.
The union is required by law to give seven days notice of
any industrial action.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)