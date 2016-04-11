LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - Doesn't everyone love a happy
ending?
In the depths of the financial crisis, bonds from failed UK
lender Northern Rock's Granite RMBS programme plummeted to a
fraction of face value, as visions of a US-style mortgage market
meltdown flashed before the eyes of nervous bondholders.
Those who were made of sterner stuff - or actually
understood why the UK market was very different to that in the
US - loaded up and made a killing as the notes slowly clawed
their way back to par.
But while those lucky few paid off their own mortgages with
the trade of a lifetime, the world after the financial crisis
became a pale shadow of what it had been before. It seemed
unlikely that we would ever again see the kind of blockbuster
transaction that the Granite programme had once been known for.
Fast forward to 2016 - and Granite has triumphantly
returned.
US-private equity powerhouse Cerberus purchased Northern
Rock's £13bn mortgage book from the UK government at the end of
2015. After selling large chunks of the portfolio to others, the
remainder made its way into last week's £6.2bn Towd Point
Mortgage Funding 2016-Granite 1 RMBS trade.
The deal - the largest post-crisis RMBS trade in Europe -
ought to show that the market is in rude good health.
Except it doesn't.
The deal was largely pre-sold before it hit the screens. And
market players note that the private buyers were largely
non-traditional players in the European RMBS space - such as
Japanese financial institutions - that are unlikely to do
anything other than buy and hold it.
Investors who have seen the outstanding stock of European
RMBS notes dwindle further and further with each passing year
have rightfully complained that, far from introducing a flood of
new paper into the market, the new Granite trade could largely
remain squirreled away for good.
This is certainly frustrating for RMBS buyers looking to
pick up big clips of paper with an underlying pool they often
know better than the backs of their hands.
But even they cannot fault the banks that sold the deal for
their very artful strategy. Bankers and investors alike have
fretted all year over how the beleaguered sterling RMBS market
would cope with such a monumental flood of new paper. Leads
Morgan Stanley and Co cleverly took that risk off the table.
By largely eschewing the public markets, though, Cerberus
and its banks have demonstrated just how broken the European
securitisation market remains.
For more evidence, look no further than the Co-operative
Bank, which unceremoniously dumped its Warwick RMBS programme
earlier this month.
Co-op sold two full-stack RMBS deals from the programme last
year that were heralded as templates for banks looking to move
capital-intensive mortgage portfolios off balance sheet. With
the sterling RMBS market in full basket-case mode, however, the
bank has said that future deals would be "capital-destructive"
in the near term.
Granite may have returned, but the European securitisation
market is still far from rock solid.
