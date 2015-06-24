CHICAGO, June 24 Low interest rates and a play-it-safe mentality among executives have fueled a stock buyback boom that is slowing economic growth, storied contrarian investor Jeremy Grantham said on Wednesday.

Grantham, well-known for his dour views about the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic growth efforts and his concerns about the environment, said corporate leaders find it too easy to spend money buying back their stock instead of investing in uncertain capital projects like new factories.

"For a senior management person to use the cash flow of the corporation to buy stock back is much less dangerous than building a new plant," Grantham said, speaking to an audience of thousands at the Morningstar Investment Conference.

That reduced capital spending is a drag on economic growth, even as labor markets remain slack, the co-founder and chief investment strategist for Boston-based GMO LLC, said.

New rules are needed to change the dynamics created by large stock buybacks, he said, which benefit executives with stock options. "Unless we correct this through regulation, it will be an increasing drag on our economy and we will not have the growth we expect," Grantham said.

Grantham has gained a following both for predicting past stock declines and for being early among investors to focus on environmental issues.

His critique adds to an ongoing debate over the value of stock buybacks as they reach historically high levels.

Companies in the S&P 500 index spent $566 billion buying back their shares in 2014, up from $480 billion in 2013 and the highest amount since 2007, according to research firm FactSet.

Many of the buybacks were in response to pressure from activist investors, and came despite record equity prices that made the buybacks more expensive.

Buyback defenders say low interest rates leave few better ways that executives might spend the money.

Grantham said that argument shows the impact of the Federal Reserve's low interest rate policy. "They've made it desperately appealing to borrow cheap debt to buy your own stock back," he said.

In a first-quarter firm newsletter, he wrote that "bubble territory" for the S&P 500 is about 2250. The index closed at 2,108.58 on Wednesday. Grantham said other warning signs also are not present, however, such as a rush of individual investors into the market.

"I believe this market will follow the line of least resistance from the Fed and keep going, at least until the next election," he said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Alan Crosby)