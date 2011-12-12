(Follows alerts)

Dec 12 Canadian oil and gas exploration company Gran Tierra Energy Inc said its Chief Financial Officer, Martin Eden, has been placed on medical leave to recover from emergency surgery.

Gran Tierra, which has assets in Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Peru, said it has appointed James Rozon as the acting CFO.

Last week, the company said initial drilling results at two of its wells in Colombia have been disappointing.

Shares of the company closed at C$5.30 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.