Dec 16 Canadian oil and gas exploration
company Gran Tierra Energy Inc forecast higher
production and capital spending next year.
Gran Tierra, which has operations in Colombia, Brazil, Peru
and Argentina, expects to produce 20,000-21,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2012 after royalty, 95 percent of
which will be light oil.
Its target for 2011 is 17,500-19,000 boe/d, after royalty.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company also expects capital
spending of $367 million in the next year, including $246
million on drilling.
The estimate is slightly higher than the $357 million
capital expenditure it expects for 2011.
However, following the company's deal with Norwegian
Statoil's Brazilian division, Gran Tierra expects its 2011
capital expenditure to be impacted by $17 million.
Shares of the company, whose chief financial officer
recently went on medical leave to recover from an emergency
surgery, closed at C$4.71 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)