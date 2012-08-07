Aug 7 Canadian oil exploration and production company Gran Tierra Energy Inc reported a lower quarterly profit as production was hit by pipeline disruptions.

Second-quarter profit fell to $13.1 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with $31.6 million, 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue and other income fell 29 percent to $115.2 million.

Quarterly production fell 22 percent to 16,306 barrels of oil equivalent per day.