EXCLUSIVE-China mulls radical output cuts, port coal ban in war on smog -document
* Draft policy paper suggests sweeping curbs to cut pollution
April 12 Gran Tierra Energy Inc's shares rose as much as 9 percent after the South America-focused company said it found oil at a well in the Llanos basin in Colombia.
The Ramiriqui-1 oil exploration well in the Llanos-22 block tested natural flow rates of up to 2,525 barrels of oil per day, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company, which has extensive operations in the Putumayo Basin of southern Colombia, also said three more exploration wells are planned for this year in the country.
"There are some follow-up locations at this discovery, so there will be some growth over and above what they have announced at this one well, and it just diversifies their risk, by expanding outside the Putumayo," Haywood Securities analyst Alan Knowles said.
Shares of the company touched a high of C$6.56 in morning trading on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 12 Nearly 200,000 people living below the tallest dam in the United States, near Oroville in Northern California, were urgently ordered to flee their homes on Sunday after a spillway appeared for a time to be in danger of imminent collapse.
WARSAW, Feb 12 Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos is interested in securing a long-term supply deal with Iran once it completes a new coking unit at its Gdansk refinery next year, its chief executive said.