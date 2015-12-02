NEW YORK Dec 2 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Wednesday said that audit firm Grant Thornton LLP
and two of its partners agreed to settle charges that they
ignored red flags and fraud risks at two publicly traded
companies.
Grant Thornton admitted wrongdoing and will pay a $3 million
penalty, as well as forfeit about $1.5 million in audit fees,
the SEC said in a release. The audits involved senior housing
provider Assisted Living Concepts and alternative energy company
Broadwind Energy, the SEC said.
"We are pleased to have these several years-old matters
resolved and we maintain a strong commitment to continually
improving the quality of our work," Grant Thornton said in a
statement.
(Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by James Dalgleish)