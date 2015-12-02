(Adds comment from SEC enforcement head, lawyers for Koeppel
By Suzanne Barlyn and Dena Aubin
NEW YORK Dec 2 Audit firm Grant Thornton LLP
and two of its partners agreed to settle U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission charges that they ignored red flags and
fraud risks at two publicly traded companies, the regulator said
on Wednesday.
Grant Thornton admitted wrongdoing and will pay a $3 million
penalty, as well as forfeit about $1.5 million in audit fees,
the SEC said in a release. The audits involved senior housing
provider Assisted Living Concepts (ALC) and alternative energy
company Broadwind Energy, the SEC said.
"We are pleased to have these several years-old matters
resolved and we maintain a strong commitment to continually
improving the quality of our work," Grant Thornton said in a
statement.
The case results from the SEC's increased focus on financial
gatekeepers, such as auditors, whose role is to opine on whether
publicly traded companies fairly present their financial
statements, said SEC enforcement head Andrew Cerensey, in a call
with reporters.
The SEC also fined and suspended two Grant Thornton partners
involved in the audits, which spanned 2009 to 2011. The two
auditors recognized that representations made by ALC and
Broadwind management were questionable, but accepted those
statements and failed to get supporting evidence, the SEC said.
Melissa Koeppel, involved in audits for both companies,
agreed to minimum five-year suspension from practicing before
the SEC as an accountant and a $10,000 penalty. She has been
serving in a non-audit-related position at the firm since 2012,
the company said.
Jeffrey Robinson, who retired in 2015, was involved with
audits for one of the companies. Robinson agreed to a minimum
two-year suspension from practicing before the SEC as an
accountant and a $2,500 penalty.
Koeppel and Robinson neither admitted nor denied the SEC's
findings. Their lawyers said the two are pleased to have
resolved the matters.
In the ALC audit, for example, Grant Thornton and the
partners should have known to look deeper into how the company
calculated occupancy rates for assisted living facilities it
ran, the SEC said.
In October, an SEC administrative law judge ruled that ALC's
former chief executive must pay $4.2 million for listing fake
occupants at some of the company's senior citizen residences to
meet leasing requirements.
In the Broadwind audit, Grant Thornton was partly to blame
for the company omitting information from financial statements
that it sustained a $58 million charge caused by the "severe
deterioration" of two key customer relations, the SEC said.
