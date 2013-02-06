NEW YORK Feb 6 A former partner at Grant
Thornton was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he stole
nearly $4 million in client payments meant for the global
accounting firm.
Craig Haber, 59, diverted the money to his own bank accounts
from 2004 to 2012, according to a criminal complaint filed in
U.S. District Court in New York.
"Fraud is always serious, but it is especially alarming
when, as alleged here, it is committed by professionals who are
supposed to be gatekeepers responsible for ensuring financial
rectitude," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a
statement.
The complaint did not identify Grant Thornton by name. But a
spokesman for Grant Thornton confirmed its identity, adding that
it has been cooperating in the investigation.
The accounting firm, which had $4.2 billion in revenues
globally at the end of its September fiscal year, terminated him
in July, the complaint said.
"Grant Thornton disclosed this former partner's conduct to
the authorities promptly after discovering possible financial
improprieties, which resulted in his separation from the firm,"
Tim Blair, a spokesman for Grant, said in an email.
A lawyer for Haber, Michael Bachner, declined comment.
Haber worked at the accounting firm since 1990, making
partner in 1993, the complaint said. He worked out of its New
York offices, primarily providing tax advisory services related
to investment partnerships, the document said.
Beginning in 2004, Haber on multiple occasions told clients
to mail checks directly to his office, rather than routing them
through its Chicago headquarters as normal, the complaint said.
Haber then deposited the checks into a bank account with a
name similar to his firm's, the charging documents said. He then
transferred the money into two personal bank accounts, the
complaint said.
The money was used to pay for, among other things, the
mortgage on his apartment, a gym membership, child support and a
brokerage account, the complaint said.
The case is United States v. Haber, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, 13-0329.
(Reporting By Nate Raymond and Dena Aubin in New York; editing
by Andrew Hay)