Feb 23 Graphic Packaging Holding Co , which makes paperboard packaging for food and consumer products, reported a jump in quarterly profit, helped by a substantial one-off tax gain.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $265.6 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $19.6 million, or 6 cents a share, last year.

Graphic Packaging received a tax valuation allowance of $265.2 million in the quarter.

Excluding items, Graphic Packaging earned 2 cents a share.

Net sales rose 4 percent to $1.1 billion.

Graphic Packaging shares, which have gained 72 percent in value since touching a year-low of $3.05 in October, closed at $5.24 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)