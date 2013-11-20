BRIEF-CA Technologies to acquire Veracode
* CA Technologies to acquire Veracode, a leading SAAS-based secure devops platform provider
Nov 20 Gray Television Inc and Excalibur Broadcasting LLC will buy 15 television stations from Hoak Media LLC and Parker Broadcasting Inc for $335 million in cash.
The transaction will add to Gray's portfolio of television stations throughout the Central United States, the company said.
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: