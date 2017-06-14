UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, June 14 Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd (GRCB) priced its Hong Kong IPO slightly below the middle of its indicative range in a deal that has raised about $1 billion, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Wednesday.
China's fifth-largest rural commercial bank by assets priced the deal at HK$5.10 per share, after marketing it in a HK$4.99-HK$5.27 indicative range, said the source.
It was the largest new listing in Hong Kong this year, surpassing the $511 million raised by WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc last week.
The source declined to be identified as details of the deal aren't public.
GRCB did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO pricing. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts