HONG KONG May 12 Guangzhou Rural Commercial
Bank Co Ltd (GRCB) has decided to delay the launch of its up to
$1 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong because of
technical issues, IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to
the deal.
GRCB had received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange
for the IPO last week and had been pitching the deal to
investors since Monday.
It was slated to start taking orders for the IPO on May 15,
but it won't start bookbuilding as scheduled and has not set a
new date for the launch, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
GRCB did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on the IPO launch or reasons for the delay.
ABC International, CCB International, China International
Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and China Merchants Securities were
hired as sponsors for the IPO, GRCB said in a preliminary IPO
prospectus.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)