HONG KONG, April 13 Great Eastern Holdings Ltd
, the insurance arm of Singapore's Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corporation (OCBC), launched on Monday an up
to $568 million selldown in New China Life Insurance (NCI) Co
Ltd , IFR reported on Monday, citing a term
sheet of the transaction.
Great Eastern is offering 85 million Hong Kong-traded shares
of New China Life, China's third-largest life insurer, in an
indicative range of HK$50.50 to HK$51.80 each, equivalent to a
discount of up to 4 percent to Monday's close of HK$52.60, added
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Credit Suisse is acting as sole bookrunner for the sale, the
terms showed.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Anand Basu)