JAKARTA, June 30 Indonesia's PT Great Giant Pineapple (GGP) has offered to buy the remaining 49.49 percent of poultry firm PT Sierad Produce Tbk that it does not own for 395.07 billion rupiah ($29.64 million).

GGP has offered to buy 464.79 million Sierad shares at 850 rupiah each, according to a prospectus published in the Investor Daily newspaper on Tuesday. That is 1.8 percent above Sierad's closing price on Monday.

GGP is a unit of PT Gunung Sewu Kencana, which is owned by the Angkosubroto family. It said the Indonesian poultry sector offers strong potential and it was keen to expand the company's product distribution network. ($1 = 13,330.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)