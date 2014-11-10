RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 10 Great Portland Estates Plc :
* Sells 12/14 new Fetter Lane, EC4 to TIAA Henderson Real Estate
* Sale for a price of 165.8 mln stg, reflecting a yield of 4.5 pct
* 142,500 sq. ft. Office development is under construction with practical completion ("PC") expected in Q4 2015 Further company coverage:
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)