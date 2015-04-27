April 27 Great Portland Estates Plc said its joint venture with Aberdeen Asset Management sold 95 Wigmore Street, an office and retail building close to Selfridges, for 222.4 million pounds ($337.4 million) to UBS Global Asset Management's real estate business.

The sale reflects a net initial yield of 3.4 percent and a capital value of 2,209 pounds per square feet, the company said.

Great Portland Estates owns offices and shops in central London.

($1 = 0.6591 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)