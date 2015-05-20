May 20 Great Portland Estates Plc,
which owns offices and shops in central London, posted a 24.6
percent rise in full-year net asset value and raised its
dividend, boosted by a boom in property demand.
The landlord said EPRA net asset value per share - a key
measure for developers as it reflects the value of their
buildings - rose to 709 pence over the year ended March 31, from
569 a year earlier. EPRA NAVs are calculated as per European
Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) guidelines.
The rise in property value allowed Great Portland to
increase its total dividend to 9.0 pence per share from 8.8
pence.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)