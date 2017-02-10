Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10 London property and investment company Great Portland Estates said it had sold the freehold of Rathbone Square to an entity owned by German real estate investment trust WestInvest Gesellschaft and property assets manager Deka Immobilien Investment for a headline price of 435 million pounds ($543 million).
The sale, which reflects a net initial yield to the buyer of 4.25 percent, will bring a whole-life capital return of about 110 million pounds to Great Portland, it said.
Great Portland, whose portfolio is dominated by office property but also includes retail and some residential property, said it expected to return the whole-life surplus to shareholders as a special dividend.
The sale of Rathbone Square is expected to be broadly neutral to EPRA earnings - a measure of the value of its properties - for the current financial year, Great Portland said.
The sale price represents a discount of 4 percent to the September 2016 valuation, adjusted for subsequent capital expenditure.
The 419,700 square feet mixed-use development is currently under construction and 242,800 square feet of office space is pre-let to Facebook on a 15-year leases at an initial annual rent of 17.8 million pounds.
"The pricing of the asset with an uber prime covenant of Facebook... is disappointing at an exit yield of 4.25 percent compared with a peak valuation of nearer 3.75 percent we estimate," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.
Great Portland in November cut its full-year rental growth forecast due to the uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the European Union. The company, however, said last month that it saw "healthy" interest despite economic uncertainty.
($1 = 0.7999 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.