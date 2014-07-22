BRIEF-Daiwa House Industry to use AI to operate warehouses in Japan - Nikkei
* Daiwa House Industry to use artificial intelligence to operate warehouses in Japan requiring investment of about 1 billion yen to 2 billion yen - Nikkei
July 22 Zhejiang Great Southeast Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire online game developer UTGame for 562.5 million yuan ($90.69 million) via cash and share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 187.5 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on July 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ub2w8f; bit.ly/1o4qoG0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2025 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Daiwa House Industry to use artificial intelligence to operate warehouses in Japan requiring investment of about 1 billion yen to 2 billion yen - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, March 16 Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co., Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A U.S. judge gave the final approval on Thursday to a settlement agreement in a class-action lawsuit against Lyft, ending a legal case that challenged the independent contractor status of the company's drivers.