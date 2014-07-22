July 22 Zhejiang Great Southeast Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire online game developer UTGame for 562.5 million yuan ($90.69 million) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 187.5 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on July 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ub2w8f; bit.ly/1o4qoG0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2025 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)