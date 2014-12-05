Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 5 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co Ltd
* Says board agrees unit to invest about 533.7 million yuan (86.78 million US dollar) in four photovoltaics projects in Jiangxi province and Hubei province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z0uHqF
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1497 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)