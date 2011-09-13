SHANGHAI, Sept 13 Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has provided institutional investors with an aggressive guidance range during premarketing for an initial public offering in Shanghai, IFR reported.

Great Wall Motor has set a guidance range of 18.27-22.04 yuan a share, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said, citing unidentified investors.

Based on the guidance range, Great Wall Motor is hoping to raise as much as 6.7 billion yuan ($1.05 billion) from the offering, significantly higher than the 3.17 billion yuan target in its IPO prospectus.

The guidance range represents 14.5-17.5 times consensus estimate for 2011 earnings. Great Wall Motor's Hong Kong-listed shares traded at HK$10.54 a share on Tuesday or 6.8 times consensus estimate for 2011 earnings.

Great Wall Motor will finalize the price range on Sept. 15 and the final price will be decided on Sept. 20, it said.

Great Wall Motor plans to issue up to 304 million shares in the IPO. ($1 = 6.388 yuan) ($1 = 7.801 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Ken Wang at IFR in BEIJING; Writing by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Kazunori Takada)