SHANGHAI, Sept 13 Chinese automaker Great Wall
Motor has provided institutional investors with an
aggressive guidance range during premarketing for an initial
public offering in Shanghai, IFR reported.
Great Wall Motor has set a guidance range of 18.27-22.04
yuan a share, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said, citing
unidentified investors.
Based on the guidance range, Great Wall Motor is hoping to
raise as much as 6.7 billion yuan ($1.05 billion) from the
offering, significantly higher than the 3.17 billion yuan target
in its IPO prospectus.
The guidance range represents 14.5-17.5 times consensus
estimate for 2011 earnings. Great Wall Motor's Hong Kong-listed
shares traded at HK$10.54 a share on Tuesday or 6.8 times
consensus estimate for 2011 earnings.
Great Wall Motor will finalize the price range on Sept. 15
and the final price will be decided on Sept. 20, it said.
Great Wall Motor plans to issue up to 304 million shares in
the IPO.
($1 = 6.388 yuan)
($1 = 7.801 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Ken Wang at IFR in BEIJING; Writing by Soo Ai
Peng; Editing by Kazunori Takada)