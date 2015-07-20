UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 Grocer A&P, formally known as the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co, and certain affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Sunday.
The company, which owns brands such as A&P, Best Cellars, Pathmark, and Superfresh, listed assets and liabilities of more than $1 billion in its bankruptcy filing.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, Case No: 15-23007. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.