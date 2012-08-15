Aug 15 Precious metals miner Great Basin Gold Ltd said it was reviewing strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, after technical problems at its South Africa mine led to a cash crunch during the second quarter.

Great Basin Chief Executive Ferdi Dippenaar had resigned as part of the process and CFO Lou Van Vuuren would replace him, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)