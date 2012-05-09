May 9 Casino and racetrack operator Great
Canadian Gaming Corp posted a first-quarter net loss due
to a C$57.4 million ($57.15 million) impairment charge on two of
its properties.
The company said the charge was related to the Ontario
Lottery and Gaming Corp terminating agreements to allow
racetracks to operate slot machines in Ontario. This hurt the
company's Georgian Downs and Flamboro Downs racetracks.
For the quarter, the company posted a net loss of C$31.9
million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit
of C$5.7 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 12 percent to C$102.8 million on higher revenue
at its casino business.
Great Canadian Gaming also said it appointed Kiran Rao as
chief financial officer and William Dimma as chairman.
Shares of the company closed at C$8.43 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0044 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)