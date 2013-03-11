HONG KONG, March 11 Hong Kong property and investment company Great Eagle Holdings Ltd said on Monday that one of its subsidiaries had filed a listing application for a planned initial public offering of its full-service hotel business.

Under the plans, Great Eagle will spin off its Hong Kong properties, which include the upscale Langham, Langham Place and Eaton hotels, into a separate business. The company will list the business through a share stapled unit structure, similar to business trusts in Singapore, and own at least 51 percent of the units after the offering.

The IPO could be worth about $800 million, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported previously.

Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Plc will act as sponsors of the listing, Great Eagle said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)