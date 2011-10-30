SINGAPORE Oct 31 Great Eastern Holdings Ltd , the insurance arm of Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd , posted on Monday a 76 percent drop in third quarter net profit, hurt by marked-to-market losses on its investments.

Great Eastern, one of the largest life insurance providers in Singapore and Malaysia, earned S$40.4 million ($32.6 million) in the three months ended September, down from S$168.6 million in the same period a year ago.

"Year-on-year underwriting profit continued to grow, but overall insurance profit declined owing to the adverse market conditions as well as the net impact of falling interest rates on liability valuations," Great Eastern said in a statement. ($1 = 1.241 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)