SINGAPORE Oct 31 Great Eastern Holdings Ltd
, the insurance arm of Singapore's Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp Ltd , posted on Monday a 76 percent drop
in third quarter net profit, hurt by marked-to-market losses on
its investments.
Great Eastern, one of the largest life insurance providers
in Singapore and Malaysia, earned S$40.4 million ($32.6 million)
in the three months ended September, down from S$168.6 million
in the same period a year ago.
"Year-on-year underwriting profit continued to grow, but
overall insurance profit declined owing to the adverse market
conditions as well as the net impact of falling interest rates
on liability valuations," Great Eastern said in a statement.
($1 = 1.241 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)