SINGAPORE Feb 14 Great Eastern Holdings
Ltd, the insurance arm of Singapore's Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp, posted on Tuesday a 19 percent fall in
fourth quarter net profit, hurt by weak financial markets.
Great Eastern earned S$68.9 million ($54.9 million) in the
three months ended December, down from S$85.1 million a year
ago.
For the full year, net profit fell 24 percent to S$385.7
million.
"The decrease in 2011 (profit) was caused by unrealised
mark-to-market losses as the investment climate deteriorated
severely in second half 2011, a period which saw credit and swap
spreads widening and equity prices declining," Great Eastern
said in a statement.
Great Eastern accounted for about 15 percent of OCBC's
earnings in the first nine months of last year.
OCBC, Singapore's number two lender, will report its results
on Feb 20.
($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)