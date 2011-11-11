* New issue announcements signal hope of turnaround
* Companies file for Shanghai, HK IPOs
* China clearances mean Shanghai deals could take time
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Nov 11 Companies in Greater
China are lining up to sell shares in initial public offerings
in coming months, braving jittery markets with $11.2 billion in
deals.
Issuers are betting the steep rebound in Hong Kong and
Chinese markets in the past month might signal renewed appetite
for offerings that would provide funding for expansion and
takeovers.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index has surged
nearly 18 percent since Oct. 4, while the Shanghai Composite
Index is up about 6 percent, compared with a 2.8 percent
gain in the MSCI World index < .MIWD00000PUS>.
China Railway Materials Commercial Corp., Sinochem Corp. and
Jiangsu Phoenix Media & Publishing Corp Ltd unveiled plans over
the past few days to raise about $8.2 billion in IPOs in
Shanghai. In Hong Kong, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery received the
go-ahead from the exchange for its offering, valued at up to $3
billion.
"Some of these companies have been ready to float for a long
time and are trying to squeeze a deal before the end of the year
as they see a bit of a window," said Philippe Espinasse, a
former investment banker with Nomura and UBS in Hong Kong and
author of 'IPO: a Global Guide'.
"If you don't go now, you're probably stuck for another
couple of months until you can do something. Effectively you
might be stuck until February."
The multi-billion-dollar listing plans are music to the ears
of investment banks in the region, faced with a slowdown in
issuance and plunging underwriting fees.
ECM ISSUANCE, FEES SLUMP
Equity capital market issuance in Asia-Pacific has tumbled
to $172.4 billion so far this year, compared with $259.1 billion
in the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The decline has been even more severe in the fourth quarter,
with issuance down to $7.9 billion through early November, from
$60.6 billion in the same period of 2010.
Overall ECM fees has fallen 18 percent to an estimated $4.3
billion so far this year because of the decline in issuance.
Just in the fourth quarter, usually the busiest for issuance,
fees sank 84 percent to $205.9 million.
Undeterred by the downturn in markets, Chow Tai Fook,
controlled by New World Development Co Ltd tycoon
Cheng Yu-tung, will start pre-marketing its IPO on Monday, after
its listing was approved by the Hong Kong stock exchange, IFR
reported.
Jiangsu Phoenix Media, one of China's biggest publishers,
said on Friday that it would begin a roadshow for its 2.8
billion yuan Shanghai IPO, using the funds to expand its sales
network, book publishing and e-commerce operations.
In a filing posted on the environment ministry's Web site on
Thursday, China Railway Materials said it plans to raise 14.7
billion yuan ($2.3 billion) in its IPO to fund 27 projects. In a
separate filing on the same Web site, Sinochem Corp said it
plans to raise up to 35 billion yuan to finance a new refinery
project.
Companies with operations that impact the environment, such
as miners and oil refinery operators, first need to obtain
clearance from the environment ministry before seeking approval
from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for IPOs,
a process that could take months.
"The CSRC prioritizes what goes to market. What seems to be
getting the green light are large, liquid issues," said
Espinasse. "I don't think these deals are necessarily imminent,
the fact that they make an announcement doesn't mean they will
come this year."
($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)