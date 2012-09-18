Sept 18 Canada's Greater Toronto Airports Authority on Tuesday sold C$400 million ($412 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.04 percent issue, due Sept. 21, 2022, was priced at 99.991 to yield 3.041 percent, or 114.2 basis points, over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal was bookrunning manager of the sale.