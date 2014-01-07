BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
NEW YORK Jan 7 Great Northern Iron Ore Properties : * Down 20 percent in heavy volume
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
March 15 A minority shareholder in Colombian airline Avianca filed a prelimiary injunction Wednesday seeking to halt a deal between the airline's controlling shareholder Synergy Group Corp and United Continental Holdings Inc.