Oct 15 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on Monday said it cut the long-term rating for Nebraska's Great Plains Regional Medical Center to A-minus from A.

The rating agency also assigned an A-minus rating to the center's series 2012 hospital and revenue refunding bonds issued through the Lincoln County Hospital Authority, affecting about $110 million of debt.

The series 2009 and 2002 bonds ratings will be withdrawn after they have been fully refunding by the series 2012 bond proceeds, the credit ratings agency said in a statement.

"The rating action reflects our view of the anticipated balance sheet deterioration resulting from the debt issuance for a new patient tower, which, in our view, is offset by (the center's) strong business position and consistently healthy operating performance," said S&P credit analyst Avanti Paul.