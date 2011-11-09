* No letting at 100 Bishopsgate tower in near term-CEO
* H1 Adjusted NAV 378p vs 316p a yr earlier
* Portfolio value up 3.9 pct to 1.8 bln stg
(Adds details, CEO and analyst comment)
By Tom Bill
LONDON, Nov 9 London office developer Great
Portland Estates is not likely to secure a major
letting to kickstart its planned 100 Bishopsgate skyscraper in
the UK capital's financial district for at least six months, its
chief executive said.
The company has a half share alongside Canadian developer
Brookfield in the proposed skyscraper in the City financial
district, a property market that has fared badly due to the
economic difficulties facing the financial sector.
"It will be a tall order in the near term," Chief Executive
Toby Courtauld said of securing a tenant for 100 Bishopsgate.
"By near term I mean in the next six to twelve months."
Great Portland was also planning to sell down its stake in
the scheme, a move that was not necessarily reliant on securing
a pre-let first and that could serve to lift the value
of the scheme, Courtauld said.
"It (a stake sale) doesn't have to follow a pre-let. If the
right opportunity came along for us to take some money out and
put it elsewhere we would do that."
Great Portland's adjusted NAV rose to 378 pence a share at
end-September, up 20 percent from 316 pence a year ago. The
value of its portfolio has risen 3.9 percent to 1.8 billion
pounds ($2.8 billion) since March, it said in a statement.
The rises in NAV and portfolio value followed resilience in
London's West End property market for the six months
to end of September, and came in spite of a worsening economic
backdrop.
The West End property market had benefited from
"an excess of demand for assets over supply, and a vacancy rate
of around 1 percent for West End Grade A office space,"
Courtauld said in a statement.
The company's 12-month total property return of 17.3 percent
beat the benchmark Investment Property Databank central London
index figure of 16.1 percent.
Alongside rival Derwent London , Great
Portland had benefited during the financial crisis from the more
diverse range of tenants and smaller office sizes in the West
End.
The district would continue to outperform the rest of the UK
but was not "euro zone proof", Courtauld said. "There will be a
slowdown in the rate of growth and we will maintain low
gearing," he told Reuters.
"We also have the financial flexibility to buy assets at the
right price in distressed sales," he said.
Analysts at JPMorgan and Jefferies said the results were in
line with expectations and the company's strong balance sheet
put it in a strong position.
"Given this environment, Great Portland looks positioned for
a win-win situation," said JPMorgan analyst Osmaan Malik.
At 0955 GMT, shares in Great Portland were down 0.2 percent
at 369 pence, against a 0.5 percent rise in the broader index of
UK property stocks .
Great Portland also sold a portfolio of six assets close to
the London bridge train station for 27 million pounds to Hermes
Real Estate Investment Management, reflecting a net initial
yield of 5.2 percent.
A joint venture deal between the developer and bank HSH
Nordbank to revamp and sell an office block in receivership in
the City financial zone collapsed due to the economic
uncertainty created by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis this
summer, sources told Reuters.
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)