Oct 31 Great Portland Estates Plc :

* New 450 million stg unsecured revolving credit facility with a group of seven relationship banks

* Initial five year term which may be extended to a maximum of seven years at GPE's request, subject to bank consent

* GPE currently has undrawn committed facilities and cash of approximately 400 million stg and the next group level debt maturity is not until June 2018