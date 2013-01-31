Jan 31 Great Portland Estates PLC :
* Portfolio valuation up 1.4%1 since 30 September 2012, 7.6%1
since 31 December
2011
* Rental value growth of 0.7%1 ( 0.6% west end offices, 1 .9%
west end retail)
* Epra nav per share of 430 pence at 31 December 2012 up 1.4%
from 30 September
2012
* One acquisition currently under offer, four more in
discussions to buy
* Successful raising of £140.6 million to take advantage of
London acquisition
opportunities
* Signed 23 new lettings across the portfolio at healthy premia
to market
values
* Expect rental values across our portfolio to continue their
upward trend.