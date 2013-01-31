Jan 31 Great Portland Estates PLC : * Portfolio valuation up 1.4%1 since 30 September 2012, 7.6%1 since 31 December

2011 * Rental value growth of 0.7%1 ( 0.6% west end offices, 1 .9% west end retail) * Epra nav per share of 430 pence at 31 December 2012 up 1.4% from 30 September

2012 * One acquisition currently under offer, four more in discussions to buy * Successful raising of £140.6 million to take advantage of London acquisition

opportunities * Signed 23 new lettings across the portfolio at healthy premia to market

values * Expect rental values across our portfolio to continue their upward trend.