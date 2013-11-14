LONDON Nov 14 London landlord Great Portland
Estates reported a 9.2 percent rise in first-half net
asset value, and said it expected the strengthening economy to
support the capital's property market as more companies find
confidence to move.
The company, which owns offices and shops in central London,
said adjusted diluted net asset value per share rose 9.2 percent
to 487 pence over the six months to Sept. 30, on a 103.4 percent
rise in adjusted profit before tax to 18.1 million pounds
($28.94 million).
"With a strengthening macro-economic backdrop and supportive
property market conditions in the capital, we expect to see
further growth during the second half," Chief Executive Toby
Courtauld said on Thursday.
"London's businesses are, once more, investing for growth
and our limited available space to let is attracting significant
interest, enabling us to lease at rates ahead of estimated
rental values," he said.
Many companies had shelved or delayed office moves during
the downturn but are now finding a shortage of suitable space
after construction plummented during the period.
Great Portland said rental values rose 3.6 percent over the
period, compared to a 3 percent rise in the benchmark Investment
Property Databank Central London index.
It also raised its interim dividend by 3 percent to 3.4
pence.
Separately, property agency Savills said it expects
its full year results to be towards the upper end of its
previous expectations after strong trading in its high-end
British residential and commercial business made up for a fall
in third-quarter Hong Kong deal volumes.