March 24 Greattown Holdings Ltd

* Says to raise registered capital of joint venture with Jiuquan Iron & Steel Group's unit by 30 million yuan to 350 million yuan ($56.22 million)

* Says company to own 51 percent of the joint venture, which focuses on property development in Lanzhou city

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ryb87v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)