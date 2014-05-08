SHANGHAI May 8 Most dealers of China's Great Wall Motor Co's newly launched Haval H8 sport utility vehicle said the automaker has told them to stop taking new orders for the high-end car.

Five of the seven Haval H8 dealerships in China told Reuters on Thursday that they received a notice from Great Wall on Wednesday morning telling them to stop taking orders from customers. The launch of the SUV had previously been delayed for three months, until April 20, due to technical glitches.

Great Wall said it would provide a reason for the action soon, and no previously ordered car has been delivered yet, they said. A Great Wall spokeswoman declined to comment.

Two dealers, in Xi'an in northwestern China and southern Guangzhou, said they are still taking orders for the H8.

Great Wall suspended trading in its Hong Kong- and Shanghai-listed shares on Thursday, pending an announcement.

In January, Great Wall announced a three-month delay of H8's launch, saying the move was aimed at improving and enhancing its product quality.

