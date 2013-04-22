HONG KONG, April 22 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's shares in Hong Kong surged to a record on Monday as investors cheered a new lineup of revamped sport utility vehicles at the Shanghai auto show that could lift 2013 sales by as much as 30 percent.

The Chinese automaker's H-shares rose by as much as 20 percent in early afternoon trade to a record HK$34.90. The company is also headed for its best daily gain since Nov. 3, 2008, when its shares surged nearly 33 percent.

"With no pricing pressures at present, we expect Great Wall Motor to beat consensus estimates," said BNP Paribas analyst Tina Li in a note dated April 22, adding that the company's guidance for 12.6 percent sales growth in 2013 "looks conservative."

China's largest manufacturer of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-up trucks reported strong sales momentum in the first quarter with total sales up 43 percent from a year earlier and SUV sales surging 94 percent, according to the same BNP Paribas note.

The Associated Press quoted Great Wall's chief executive officer Wang Fengying as saying the new vehicles may help the company post a 30 percent increase in sales this year.

Great Wall Motor, which exports SUVs to about 80 countries, unveiled its Haval H7 model and its sister sport model, the H6, on Saturday at the Shanghai auto show. A sedan and a pickup model were also unveiled.

The company's net profit surged 66 percent in 2012 from a year earlier, driven by the SUV sales. Great Wall Motor is due to report its first quarter corporate earnings on April 25.

The company's Shanghai listed shares were up nearly 8 percent at 0606 GMT, outperforming the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, which was down 0.3 percent.

