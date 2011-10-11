HONG KONG Oct 11 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
, China's top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles
and pick-up trucks, will not appeal an Italian court ruling that
its GW Peri compact infringes Fiat's patent, saying the
ruling would have no impact on it.
A court in Turin, Italy made a judgement in April banning
Great Wall from selling of "Peri" brand automobiles in the
territory of the European Union, saying the car too closely
resembled Fiat's Panda. It also fined the Chinese firm 15,000
euros ($20,482).
But a Chinese court dismissed Fiat's patent infrigement
claim in December 2008 -- effectively making any patent decision
made outside China unenforceable inside the country anyway.
Great Wall noted that it had never exported "GW Peri" to
European Union member countries.
The Chinese company said on Tuesday its GW Peri model, which
commenced production in January 2008, had ceased production in
September last year.
"The directors expect that the judgment will not have any
material adverse effect on the operation, business or financial
conditions of the Company," Great Wall said in the statement.
($1 = 0.732 Euros)
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Andrew Callus)