HONG KONG, July 23 Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motor Co Ltd said on Tuesday it expected its first half net profit to rise 73.7 percent year on year.

Net profit is expected to amount to 4.09 billion yuan ($665.98 million) for the first six months of 2013, in accordance with Chinese accounting standards, with per share earnings at 1.34 yuan, the company said in a statement issued through the Shanghai stock exchange.

For a statement please clicks here ($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)