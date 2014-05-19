May 19 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd

* Says expects to sign deal to set up JV and production base in Russia's Tula region on May 20

* Says the production base will have an annual capacity of 150,000 cars with total investment of about 3.2 billion yuan ($513.36 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/veq49v

