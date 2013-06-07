UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, June 7 Great Wall Motor , China largest SUV maker, plans to more than double its capacity and workforce by 2015 as its speeds up expansion in China and overseas, it said in a statement on Friday.
Capacity will reach 1.5 million by 2015, more than double the 2012 level, and it plans to add 63,800 new hires during the period, including 43,000 assembly line workers and 2,800 management staff. It currently has 56,000 employees.
Last year, Great Wall, best known for its Haval SUV, sold 624,600 cars, up 28.3 percent from a year earlier. Sales in the first four months came to 250,000, up 38 percent, according to company data. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Kazunori Takada)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources