HONG KONG Aug 22 Chinese automaker Great Wall
Motor Co Ltd said on Monday that it may not be able to
achieve its sales target for 2011 amid slowing growth in China,
the world's largest auto market.
The company, which makes sports utility vehicles (SUVs),
pick-up trucks and sedans under its own brand name in China, had
no plan to cut selling prices, Chairman Wei Jian Jun told
reporters.
Great Wall had set its auto sales target at 500,000 units
for this year.
Last Friday, Great Wall said first-half net profit more than
doubled to 1.81 billion yuan on improved margins.
For results statement, please read
here
(Reporting by Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)