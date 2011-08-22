HONG KONG Aug 22 Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd said on Monday that it may not be able to achieve its sales target for 2011 amid slowing growth in China, the world's largest auto market.

The company, which makes sports utility vehicles (SUVs), pick-up trucks and sedans under its own brand name in China, had no plan to cut selling prices, Chairman Wei Jian Jun told reporters.

Great Wall had set its auto sales target at 500,000 units for this year.

Last Friday, Great Wall said first-half net profit more than doubled to 1.81 billion yuan on improved margins.

here (Reporting by Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)