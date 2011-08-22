* Says no plan to cut prices, A-share IPO to proceed as
planned
* Shares fall 4.7 pct to over 1-wk low
HONG KONG Aug 22 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
, China's No.1 maker of utility vehicles (SUVs) and
pick-up trucks, said on Monday that it may not be able to
achieve its sales target for 2011 amid slowing growth in China,
the world's largest auto market.
The company, which competes with rivals such as SAIC Motor
and Dongfeng Motor , had no plan to cut
selling prices in a bid to maintain profitability, Chairman Wei
Jian Jun told reporters.
Great Wall Motor, which makes sports pick-up trucks and
sedans under its own brand name in China, had set its auto sales
target at 500,000 units for this year.
Wei also said the company aimed to achieve double digit
growth in earnings in the second half of 2011.
"We aim to maintain a similar profit margin for the second
half as compared to the first half," Wei said. "Sales for
September, October, November and December are seen stronger as
the second half is normally a peak season (for car sales)."
On Friday, Great Wall Motor said first-half net profit more
than doubled to 1.81 billion yuan on improved margins. For
results statement, please read here
Wei said Great Wall Motor would stick to its plan for an
initial public offering in Shanghai.
"The A-share plan is proceeding in accordance to plan," Wei
said without elaborating.
Great Wall Motor, which is a latecomer to the competitive
sedan market, is braving the mainland stock market at a time
when investors grow more concerned over an economic slowdown.
China's securities regulator earlier this month approved
Great Wall's plan for a Shanghai initial public offering worth
about $500 million aimed at doubling its production capacity in
China.
Shares of Great Wall Motor fell 4.7 percent to HK$10.62 at
the midday break on Monday, the lowest in more than a week.
(Reporting by Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis and Jonathan
Hopfner)