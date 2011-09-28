SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Shares of Great Wall Motor
, China's top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles
and pick-up trucks, fell 1.5 percent on their Shanghai debut
after the firm raised 3.96 billion yuan ($619 million) in an
initial public offering.
Shares of Great Wall Motor opened at 12.80 yuan on
Wednesday, compared with an IPO price of 13 yuan ($2.032) a
share. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.5
percent.
The Chinese car maker followed in the footsteps of Warren
Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd in returning to
the mainland market this year following a listing in Hong Kong.
($1 = 6.399 yuan)
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)