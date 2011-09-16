(Repeats story filed late on Thursday, no change to text)

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd will raise up to 4.26 billion yuan ($666 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai after setting a conservative price range for the sale.

China's top manufacturer of utility vehicles and pick-up trucks has set the IPO price range at 13-14 yuan a share, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Thursday.

That compares with the 18.27-22.04 yuan guidance range it gave institutional investors in pre-marketing.

Great Wall Motor said it will issue up to 304.2 million shares in the IPO.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Great Wall Motor have gained about 10 percent since the start of the year, outperforming the 17 percent d rop in the Hang Seng index .

In August, Great Wall Motor said it may not be able to achieve its sales target for 2011 amid slowing growth in China, the world's largest auto market.

Several Chinese car companies reported sharp falls in first-half revenue and profit as sales slowed after the government withdrew subsidies and incentives for car buyers that had been introduced since 2009.

BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, last month reported an 89 percent plunge in first-half net income, prompting analysts to significantly slash earnings estimates for the firm.

Great Wall, which generates about 12 percent of its revenue from overseas markets, is planning to start car production in Bulgaria by the end of this year in an effort to enter the European market.

Guotai Junan Securities is lead underwriter for the IPO.

($1 = 6.396 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng and Carrie Ho; Editing by David Hulmes)