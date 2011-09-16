SHANGHAI, Sept 16 Chinese automaker Great Wall
Motor will consider buying a foreign car brand if it
comes upon a suitable target, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on
Friday.
China's largest maker of utility vehicles and pick-up trucks
is seeking to raise as much as 4.26 billion yuan ($666 million)
in an initial public offering in Shanghai.
"If there's a good target company, we will take a look at
it," Wei told investors during an online roadshow when asked if
the firm will consider acquiring a foreign brand as a way to
speed up penetration in the mid- and upmarket segment.
"The company emphasizes more on organic growth," he added.
Chinese car companies have set their sights on international
car brands in recent years as China emerges as a major force in
the global auto industry.
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, China's largest private-run
car maker, took over Ford Motor's Volvo car unit in 2010
in an $1.8 billion deal.
In May, Pangda Automobile , China's biggest car
dealer, entered into an agreement worth 110 million euros ($152
million) with the owner of troubled Swedish carmaker
Saab.
($1 = 6.392 yuan)
($1 = 0.722 Euros)
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Kazunori Takada)