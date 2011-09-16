SHANGHAI, Sept 16 Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor will consider buying a foreign car brand if it comes upon a suitable target, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Friday.

China's largest maker of utility vehicles and pick-up trucks is seeking to raise as much as 4.26 billion yuan ($666 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai.

"If there's a good target company, we will take a look at it," Wei told investors during an online roadshow when asked if the firm will consider acquiring a foreign brand as a way to speed up penetration in the mid- and upmarket segment.

"The company emphasizes more on organic growth," he added.

Chinese car companies have set their sights on international car brands in recent years as China emerges as a major force in the global auto industry.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, China's largest private-run car maker, took over Ford Motor's Volvo car unit in 2010 in an $1.8 billion deal.

In May, Pangda Automobile , China's biggest car dealer, entered into an agreement worth 110 million euros ($152 million) with the owner of troubled Swedish carmaker Saab. ($1 = 6.392 yuan) ($1 = 0.722 Euros) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Kazunori Takada)